  • Easy to top up

    6 fiat currencies (EUR, USD, GBP, RUB, UAH, KZT)

    Card payments (Visa, MasterCard)

    More than 20 crypto-fiat wallets

    MORE DETAILED

  • STORE SAFELY

    98% of cryptocurrencies are placed in cold storage

    All fiat funds are stored in a regulated bank

    MORE DETAILED

  • Easy to trade

    Over 16 liquid pairs

    No commission on deposit

    Quick purchase (Transak, Mercuryo)

    MORE DETAILED
Курс BTCRUB от TradingView
Курс BTCRUB от TradingView
Курс BTCRUB от TradingView

UNI STEX EXCHANGE
YOU CAN TRUST

01

UNI Stex is a European cryptocurrency exchange operating in a stable and reliable business environment

02

UNI Stex Exchange complies with global AML standards. Ensuring the safety of our clients’ assets is our top priority

03

Reliability of storage of funds. All fiat funds are held in a regulated bank, and 98% of cryptocurrencies are held in cold storage

04

Powerful matching engine that processes tens of thousands of orders per second

PRODUCTS

Spot Platform

Instant execution of orders. A powerful matching engine that processes tens of thousands of orders per second

Start

Quick Exchange

Internal exchange converter, popular payment systems. Fast deposit and withdrawal of funds

Start

Crypto Wallet

All operations in one multi-currency wallet. Access to trading the largest liquid crypto-currencies

Start

WHY UNI STEX
PLATFORM?

Powerful matching engine that processes tens of thousands of orders per second

All the tools you need to execute orders and analyze market data

Support who cares. Your requests will be processed and always satisfied

Ample opportunities for deposits and withdrawals: credit cards, various payment systems and cryptocurrencies

To Corporate Clients

Corporate accounts and professional trading on UNI Stex Exchange. For companies that receive cryptocurrency as a means of payment for goods and services, we offer optimal business solutions for exchanging cryptocurrencies.

Start

PARTNERS

P2P
Sectigo
Sum&Subsance
VISA
Master Cart
Perfect Money
B2BX

TRADE ANYTIME
ANYWHERE

All UNI Stex services are always with you. Powerful platform for cryptocurrency trading for those who trade to make money.

Download UNI Stex Cryptocurrency Mobile App Today.

SOON SOON

Trade with financial thinking

Unitechnology OU
Registry Code – 14731902
Licence Number – FVT000475
Osmussaare tn 8, Lasnamäe Linnaosa,
Harju Maakond, 13811, Tallinn, Estonia

Risk warning

The financial products offered via this website include digitals, contracts for difference (CFDs), and other complex derivatives and financial products. Trading options may not be suitable for everyone. Trading CFDs carries a high level of risk since leverage can work both to your advantage and disadvantage. As a result, the products offered on this website may not be suitable for all investors because of the risk of losing all of your invested capital. You should never invest money that you cannot afford to lose, and never trade with borrowed money. Before trading in the complex financial products offered, please be sure to understand the risks involved and learn about Secure and responsible trading.


Cookies must be enabled in order to view this page. Read more about Cookies
Read more about Privacy Policy.
OK